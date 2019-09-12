Kenneth Beckler Kenneth Albert Beckler, 89, formerly of Alexandria, VA and more recently from Fredericksburg, VA passed away on September 10, 2019 in Fredericksburg. Mr. Beckler was born in Rochester, NY to Louis & Blanche Beckler on September 12, 1929. He went to school at Benjamin Franklin High School in Rochester. He married Betty Jane Stambaugh on September 21, 1949 in Rocky Mount, NC. He worked as a member of the United States Park Police for the National Park Service beginning in 1955. In 1967, he began KAB Advertising Specialties in Alexandria, VA and grew the family business for 25 years before selling it and retiring in 1992. He also served in the Marine Corps from 1948-1952 and was awarded the Sharp Shooter Award. He was involved in the Optimist International Club of Alexandria and later in retirement, a member of the Villages Polo Club in Florida. Over the years, he enjoyed travelling, pheasant hunting, playing poker, a good cigar and was a rabid Redskins fan. He was fiercely devoted to his family and loved the Lord. Mr. Beckler is survived by his loving wife of nearly 70 years, Betty Beckler, of Fredericksburg, VA; his daughter, Cheryl Metcalfe and husband Hal of Williamsburg, VA; daughter, Debbie Cunningham and her husband Bill of Fredericksburg, VA; daughter, Bonnie Gorman and husband Tim, of Trophy Club, TX; son, Scott Beckler of Alexandria, VA; grandson, Brian Cunningham and his wife Jaime of Fredericksburg, VA; grandson, Chad Metcalfe of Houston, TX; granddaughter, Lindsey Lare and husband Matt of Louisville, KY; grandson, Brent Cunningham of Fredericksburg, VA; granddaughter, Brittany Gorman of Fredericksburg, VA; granddaughter, Brianna Taylor and husband Dylan of Roanoke, TX along with 13 great- grandchildren. Mr. Beckler is preceded in death by his father, Louis Beckler and his mother, Blanche Beckler. Pallbearers will be Bill Cunningham, Tim Gorman, Hal Metcalfe, Scott Beckler, Brian Cunningham and Jason Hewitt. The family of Mr. Beckler wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff of Fredericksburg Health & Rehabilitation Center and Mary Washington Healthcare Hospice Services. The family asks in lieu of flowers, all donations please be made to the American Parkinson's Disease Association at www.apdaparkinson.org. Services will be held at National Funeral Home on Friday, September 13, 2019. Visitation will run from 12 to 2pm followed by funeral services from 2-3pm with Pastor Dale Hewitt of Grace Church of Fredericksburg officiating. Burial will follow immediately after the funeral at National Memorial Park in Falls Church, VA. You can submit tributes online at www.nationalfh-mp.com.