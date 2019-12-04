Dwight Earl Beeson, 76, of Fredericksburg passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019 at his home. Mr. Beeson served four years as a U.S. Marine. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and helped anyone who was in need of a helping hand. Survivors include his wife, Linda Beeson; children Marcia Holcomb, Shawn Beeson (Carrie), Alex Beeson, and Blane Beeson; grandchildren Patricia, Tamica, Tobias, Gabriel, Yentl, Margo, Chasity, and Logan; seven great-grandchildren; and sister Alice Fox. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Florence Beeson; one daughter Katrina Kubiak; two brothers Marvin and Norman; and two sisters Bobbie and Kathy. A service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 7 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior at the funeral home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, https://www.stjude.org/. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.