Audrey Belman-Davenport, 95, of Stafford passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019 at The Crossings at Falls Run. Audrey, a graduate of James Monroe High School was retired from Dominion Virginia Power (VEPCO). She had a passion for her family and music. Audrey's real talent was entertaining her family at every gathering. She was the church organist and choir director at New Hope UMC in Stafford, as well as Fletchers Chapel UMC in King George. She was always ready to play a song for anyone who requested it. She performed at many weddings over the years. Her style of music will definitely be missed. Survivors include several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, William L. Davenport; her parents, Mageed S. Belman and Hattie Belman; her siblings, Margaret Belman, Frances Haddock, Ferris Belman and Betty Anne Baker. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Salvation Army, 2012 Lafayette Blvd., P.O. Box 179, Fredericksburg, VA 22404, or the Thurman Brisben Center, P.O. Box 1295, Fredericksburg, VA 22402. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.