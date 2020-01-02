Elizabeth Grace Bennett, 25, beloved daughter, sister, aunt, niece, and friend, left this world unexpectedly on December 20, 2019 at her home in Austin, Texas. Born in Honolulu, Hawaii, Elizabeth travelled with her parents to Okinawa where she learned to speak Japanese. She attended Japanese kindergarten, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic School, and graduated from Pope John Paul the Great High School in Dumfries, VA. Elizabeth is survived by her parents Paul and Laurie Bennett of Triangle, VA; her brother Jarrod Bennett of Washington, D.C.; sister Kate Araujo (Tony) of San Antonio, Texas; sister Maria Harley (Thomas) of San Antonio; seven nephews and nieces; and her faithful dog, Oakley. The family will receive visitors on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 2 4 pm and from 6 8 pm at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service in Stafford VA. Funeral services will be Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St Francis of the Assisi Catholic Church in Triangle, VA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to the National Alliance on Mental Illness or the Rape Abuse Incest National Network charities.
