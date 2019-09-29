Kellie Kristine Benson, 31, of Spotsylvania, passed away on the afternoon of Sunday, September 22, 2019. Kellie was born on July 7, 1988. She loved the beach and all that it represented, cooking from scratch, drawing, and sculpting. Kellie was an amazing artist. She worked as an accountant in the auto industry. Kellie had an amazing smile and infectious laugh, and owned way too many sunglasses. She loved to sing, lay in the sun, and have bonfires with her friends. Kellie's favorite place to be was the beach, that was her happy place. Survivors include her daughter, Isabella Lillie Young; mother Linda Benson; step-father Robert Hale, Jr.; sister Heather Meadows; brother Scott Benson (Jenny); her boyfriend, Christopher Howell; aunt Patty Smith (Ronnie); uncle Bob Thompson (Shelly); as well as numerous cousins, extended family, and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, A. Dale Thompson, E. Joann Thompson, Col. Jack R. Benson, and Peggy Benson. Her favorite Bible verse was Ecclesiastes 3:1 "To everything there is a season and a time to every purpose under Heaven." She is now in eternal peace. The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 3 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A funeral service will be held at 7:30 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.