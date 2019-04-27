Audrey L. Benton, 58 of King George, Virginia passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in Mary Washington Hospital. She is survived by her husband, Dale Benton; her daughter, Mary Katherine Caldwell; her father, Donald A. Baxter; her sister, Leslie Hunter (Greg); her brother, William B. Baxter (Dawn) and her granddaughter, MaLeah Marie Byrd. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, April 28th at 3:00 pm in the King George chapel of Storke Funeral Home, 11089 James Madison Parkway. Burial will take place at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Make A Wish Foundation. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.
