The Reverend Gloria Carroll Kennedy Berberich, 91, of Charlottesville, Virginia, died suddenly November 25, 2019. She was born on April 28,1928 in Fredericksburg, the daughter of the late Dr. Carroll Prince and Eula Greene Kennedy. Gloria was proceeded in death by her daughter, Jane Scruggs; husband, John Berberich; and sister, Jennelle Covert. She is survived by her twin sister, Elizabeth Saunders; children: John, Mary and David Berberich; grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family. Gloria grew up in Fredericksburg. She attended Mount Vernon College and worked for the Marine Corps in Quantico before marrying John in 1951. She earned a Master in Divinity from Virginia Theological Seminary and was ordained in the Episcopal Church in 1977. She served many years as a priest and retired in 2000 as Vicar of Saint Luke's Episcopal Church. Services for Gloria will be at St. Luke's Episcopal Church at 1333 Thomas Jefferson Parkway, Charlottesville, Virginia on December 7, 2019 at 11 o'clock. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.teaguefuneralhome.com.