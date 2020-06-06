Joela Berger, a loving daughter, sister and mother to one frisky pooch and a mysterious cat, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at the age of 60. Joela was born on April 6, 1960 in Lincoln, Illinois to Dr. Thomas and Patricia Brosamer Berger. She followed her parents to Fredericksburg in the late 60's because she was only eight and she had to. However, she grew to love Virginia and was proud to call it home. She worked at Manheim Auto Auction for ten years and felt like her fellow co-workers were her second family. Joela had a passion for cooking and gardening. She combined her two favorite hobbies to create extraordinary meals and tasty treats for friends and family. Even though Joela grew up in the land of the Redskins, she became a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan and enjoyed letting the locals know about it. She was also an avid music lover and took every chance she could to attend a live show. At first blush, Joela could appear to be a bit rough but, for those that got past the tough exterior, a tender-hearted woman was found with a lively sense of humor and a compassionate spirit. Survivors include her mother, Patricia; sisters Krystal, Cindy, Terry, and Karen; brother Kurt; numerous nieces and nephews; and what appeared to be hundreds of aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas. A private family service will be held later in the year. In lieu of flowers the family, including Dillinger and Mystique, welcome donations to your local ASPCA as an expression of sympathy.
