Richard "R.B." Harold Berry, 62, died at Mary Washington Hospital on July 5, 2019 of complications due to a major surgery. Born in 1957, Rick was the only child of Lucy Carolyn Oliver and Norman Harold Berry. A joyous child, Rick brought a big personality into the Payne and Berry families. Rick's birthday celebrations were the highlight of the year. Spending his early childhood as the pride of Lucy's parents Dick and Clara Payne, Rick served as Dick's helper whether working in the garden or assisting with small house repairs. Throughout his years in Stafford schools, Rick became a part of an incredible group of classmates who remained by his side through his passing. Dave Small, Brad Tyson, Dwight Carr and cousin Barry Hall. This brotherhood stood by him until the end. Rick graduated from Biscayne College in Miami, FL. Majoring in sports administration, he was able to serve as an intern to the Miami Dolphins. Networking came to Rick naturally. He could talk and enjoy the company of anyone whether it was Don Shula or the groundskeeper. Returning to Virginia after graduation, Rick took a position at the Pentagon and reconnected with his high school brothers. Upon leaving the Pentagon, he took an administrative position at Fawn Lake. He spent the remainder of his life as the heart and soul of that development. The love of Rick's life was his daughter Addie. From birth it was an immediate bond that would endure forever. Raising Addie was an adventure for both of them. Rick wanted Addie to experience life to the fullest. Along with his band of brothers, Addie was wrapped in love and support as they enjoyed group trips to Nags Head, the Kentucky Derby, and Rolling Stone concerts. As a father and a friend, Rick will never leave our lives as we will forever carry his love and spirit. Survivors include his daughter, Addie Berry; mother Lucy Oliver; and aunt Janet Payne. The family will receive friends from 6-8 P.M. Friday, July 12 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 2 P.M. Saturday, July 13 at the funeral home chapel. Interment will be private. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.