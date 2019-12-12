Nellie Corbin Berryman, 75, of Stafford County, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at her home. Nellie was a God fearing woman. She loved to cook and bake. Nellie was a foster mother and was seen as a mother to all. Survivors include her children, Josephine "Sissy" Corbin, Wanda Berryman Martin (Donald), Robin Williams (Jason Syrkes), Nelson Corbin, Christopher Berryman, Jerome Berryman, and Renee Berryman; grandchildren Ronda "Cookie", Donald, Josephine "Tootie" (Wendall), Shawnta'e, Damien, Thomas, Kareem and Carlease'a; great-grandchildren J'Ron, Azarey, Kiarah, Jayla, Kaynia, Anahj, A'ziyah, Kamara, Quentin, Kavar, A'Marley, Quynn, Kevin, Kaleb, A'Legend, Ashyia, Azenha, Demi and Donald III; siblings Rose Brown, Hazel Berryman (Joe), Frederick Corbin (Barbara), Fannie Mena, Earl Corbin (Priscilla), Walter Corbin, Betty Corbin, Howard Corbin (Rita) and Luther Corbin (Lisa); and favorite nephew Edward "Hubcap" Brown. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Monroe Berryman; parents Frederick and Josephine Corbin; siblings Stewart, Louis Daniel, Larnie and Mary Corbin; grandson, James "Jamie" Berryman; and granddaughter Kwuanita Corbin. The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. on Friday, December 13 at Covenant Funeral Service, Stafford. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Shiloh Old Site Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Spotsylvania County Schools REACH program at www.spotsylvania.k12.va.us/Page/3346. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.