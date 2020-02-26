Glenn Joseph Best, 86, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020 at his daughter's home. Survivors include his children, Jeffrey Allen Best (Grace), Gail Best Deen, and Joseph Alec Best (Kelly); grandchildren Sean Michael Best (Victoria), Kevin Timothy Best, Jessica Deen Stone (Jordan), Tyler Ryan Deen, and Emily Kathryn Best; great-grandchildren Emma Rose Best, Ian Joseph Best, and Lillian Hope Stone; siblings Wilmer Best, Lester Best and Mary-Ann Best. He was preceded in death by his wife, Esther Lillian Best and grandson Nolan Patrick Best. A service will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 27 at Covenant Funeral Service Chapel, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Interment will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 28 in Quantico National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the copdfoundation.org. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.