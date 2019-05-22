Nancy T. Besterci of Kitty Hawk passed away of natural causes in Kitty Hawk, NC Saturday, May 18, 2019. Nancy was born in Richardsville, VA to the late Richard and Thorne Lachine. She was also predeceased by her brother, Richard Lachine. Nancy was raised in Alexandria, VA where she worked and met her husband Mark. The two recently realized their dream of retiring to the Outer Banks in February of 2019. Nancy loved the beach and watching the rain fall. She also enjoyed nature and her pets as well as all kinds of music and working in her garden. Nancy is survived by her husband of 32 years, Mark, of the Kitty Hawk, NC residence; her two daughters, Ginna Galentine of Maryland and Lisa Knickerbocker of Florida; her sister, Jeannine Varyan of Virginia and her brother, Wayne Lachine of Nags Head, NC as well as three grandchildren and one great-grandchild and numerous other family members, in-laws, and friends. Nancy wished to be remembered simply: "She lived; she laughed, She loved; she cried, And on this day, she died." True to her wishes, Nancy will be cremated, and Mark will hold a private gathering to celebrate her life at a future time. Please express condolences to the family via the online register at www.gallopfuneralservices.com. Gallop Funeral Services, Inc. was entrusted with arrangements.