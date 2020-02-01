Vaughn Lewis Beucler, 89, beloved husband and father, passed away peacefully on January 28, 2020, at his home in Locust Grove, VA. Vaughn was born in Waterville, OH to his parents Earl and Margaret Beucler. He was a graduate of Put-in-Bay High School. He also received a BA from Toledo University and an MA from George Washington University. Vaughn served in the Navy as a diesel mechanic aboard the USS Seneca from 1948 to 1952. He retired from federal service as a management analyst with the US Patent and Trademark Office in 1990. Vaughn is survived by his wife of 66 years, Dorothy, sons, Brian (Janet) and Robert, granddaughter, Anna, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Darrell and sister, Sally. Vaughn liked working on cars, fishing, metal detecting and reading about history. He enjoyed fixing things for others and loved little kids. He was a devoted husband and father. Per Vaughn's wishes, there will be no funeral services. In remembrance, please consider devotions to your favorite charities. An online guestbook is available at johnsoncares.com.
Beucler, Vaughn Lewis
