Steven Michael Beveridge, 35, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020 in Fredericksburg. Steven was born on February 2, 1984 in Pittsburgh, PA to his parents, Joanne and Ronald Beveridge. They moved to the Fredericksburg area in 1985. Steven was always proud of his Pittsburgh heritage, spending some of the greatest moments in his life attending Steelers and Penguins games and visiting family there. As a die-hard Nationals fan, one of Steven's happiest times was watching their World Series run and victory with his family, particularly his son. Steven was a graduate of George Mason University and worked as a Customer Success Manager at SAP, working in IT. Working in a job he was able to do from home, Steven was able to spend every moment possible doting on his beautiful children and spending time with his wife, friends, and family. Survivors include his wife, Danielle Beveridge; children Alex Beveridge, age 7, and Hazel Beveridge, age 5; parents Joanne and Ronald Beveridge; sister Kristin Beveridge; grandparents Mirko and Theresa Zaunick; grandmother Rosemary Beveridge; as well as many cousins, aunts, uncles and an enormous group of friends. Steven was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Ronald "Whitey" Beveridge; mother-in-law Margaret "Peggy" Warren; and dear friends Travis Hooker and Jeremiah Poyck. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 18 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. To honor Steven's love of the Steelers, Nationals and Penguins, the family asks guests to wear their favorite sports gear to the service if they're comfortable doing so, Steven wouldn't have it any other way. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.