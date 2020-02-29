Albert Augustine Beverly, 78, of King George passed away on February 21, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory, three children, Gracie Beverly, Reuben Beverly, and Joseph Tompkins; two siblings, Lucy Beverly-Johnson and William Beverly; and one granddaughter. The funeral service will be Monday, March 2 at Peoples Union Baptist Church, King George, at 11 a.m. Interment will be on Tuesday, March 3 at Quantico National Cemetery at 10 a.m. Guestbook available at brooksfuneralhome.com.
