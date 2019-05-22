Steven Arthur Billig, age 72, of Leesburg, VA, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at INOVA Loudoun Hospital Center in Leesburg, VA. He was surrounded by the love of his family and friends. Born Sunday, September 15, 1946, he was the son of Arthur Henry Billig and Florence (Parks) Billig-Hayden. Steven was an avid Washington Redskins fan, enjoyed watching NASCAR especially Dale Earnhardt and Dale Earnhardt Jr. But above all else he loved his family, friends, and neighbors. Hard work, integrity, and organization were important qualities of his as a United States Marine, Electrician, Government Elevator Inspector, and in everyday life! Steven is survived by his wife Joanne (Hemsley) Billig and their two children: Noel (husband Bruce) Blakeney of Leesburg, VA., Judy (husband Christopher) McManus of Woodbridge, VA., three grandchildren: Beau, Halle and Harrison Blakeney, two brothers: Michael Billig of Colonial Beach, VA., and Paul Hayden of Bradenton, FL., sister Debra Jones of Colonial Beach VA., and many nieces, nephews and other relatives whom he loved very much. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Gregory Billig. A Memorial Service will be held this summer in Colonial Beach, Virginia for family and friends. Memorial donations may be made in honor of Steven to The Wounded Warrior Project PO Box 758517 Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517 or to the Loudoun County Fire and Rescue P.O. Box 7100, Leesburg, VA 20177. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.loudounfuneralchapel.com.