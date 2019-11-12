Carl Edward Bishop, 86, of Fredericksburg passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital. Mr. Bishop was a Korean War Veteran, a POW and a long distance truck driver. Survivors include his wife, Mary Ann Bishop; children Donald (Lynelle), Deborah, Kenneth (Debbie) Lois (Rodney) and Vicki; nine grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, William; mother Gladys; brother Bobby and sister Peggy. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 14 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 15 at the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Church of God of Prophecy in his honor. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.