Jane Marie Bixby, 79, of Locust Grove, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 at her residence. Jane is survived by her husband, Bruce S. Bixby and her daughter, Sharon M. Bixby. A visitation will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Johnson Funeral Home, Locust Grove, with a funeral service to begin at 12:30 p.m. Interment to follow at Culpeper National Cemetery, Culpeper. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the LOW Fire and Rescue or the Orange County Humane Society. Online guestbook is available at johnsoncares.com