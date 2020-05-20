Jane Howard Black, 83, of Fredericksburg passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital. Jane retired from Stafford County Public Schools as a science teacher and librarian. She enjoyed working with the drama department, reading, spending time with friends and her cat. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Zoe Black. All services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rikki's Refuge Animal Sanctuary. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
