Georgia R. Blackwell, 80, of Sumerduck, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Georgia graduated from Ontario High School in Wisconsin in 1956 where she lettered in cheerleading and band. She enjoyed history, geography, home economics, and music. Georgia was an avid gardener and could make just about anything grow and thrive. She found true joy being out in the yard working, even if it was to shovel snow. Georgia also enjoyed cooking and baking, sewing, reading, puzzles, and family. She called herself a "yard talker" and would strike up conversations wherever she happened to be. Georgia had a smile and welcome for all she met. Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Andrew P. Blackwell; children Kevin Blackwell (Lynne) of Branson, Mo., Andrea Markum (Brian) of Seattle, Wash, and Theresa Green of Fredericksburg; granddaughter Tania Javins of Canada; brothers Joe Resch (Sue) of Beloit, Wis. and John Resch (Bernita) of Albany, Wis. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Lenore Resch and sisters Rita, Mary, and Rose Marie. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, April 29 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at noon on Tuesday, April 30 at the funeral home. Interment will be at 2 p.m. in Quantico National Cemetery. Online guest book at covenantfuneralservice.com.