Eugene George Blaisdell, 92, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Greenfield Assisted Living. He had resided at Greenfield Assisted Living for the past two years. Eugene served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He worked as a maintenance foreman at RF&P Railroad for 42 years. Eugene enjoyed gardening, cutting firewood, and he was an active member at Berea Baptist Church. Survivors include his sons, Vernon (Sandra) and Robert "Bob" (Lois), both of Fredericksburg; daughter Nancy Harrison (Rodney) of Manakin-Sabot; three grandsons Everet, Benjamin "Casey", and Michael; four great-grandchildren; and his brother, Preston Blaisdell. He was preceded in death by his wife, Madie Dye Blaisdell, who passed in 2012; and parents Clarence George and Leathea Burton Blaisdell. A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg chapel, with Rev. Shaw Henson presiding. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Gideons International at www.gideons.org Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.