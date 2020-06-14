Dorothy G. Blake, 89, of Fredericksburg passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Survivors include her son Roger L. Blake (Debbie); grandchildren Katie Murphy (Bob), Kendall May (Kenny), Courtney Blake, Matthew Blake (Sarah), Megan Blake-Bowie (Gene); great-grandchildren; and sisters Jeanette Gatewood and Sarah Ann Debernard. She was preceded in death by her husband, Luther C. Blake; and her son, Dennis R. Blake. A private service will be held in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Alzheimers Association (Alz.org). Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.