Katherine L. "Kitty" Blake, 87, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, just shy of her December 22 birthday, at Heartfields of Fredericksburg. Kitty graduated from Spotsylvania High School in 1949 and she retired after working for 30 years in the admissions office of Mary Washington College. She enjoyed many sunrises at Ocean City, MD and sunsets at Captiva Island, FL. Kitty truly loved cats, card games, bingo, butterflies, happy hour and being a grandmother. Survived by her daughter, Debby Franzello (Samuel). She was preceded in death by her youngest daughter, Janis; grandson Tony Franzello; father Richard B. Leitch, Sr.; mother Annie Leitch; and siblings Richard B. Leitch, Jr., John A. Leitch, and Evelyn L. Christy. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 8 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be private. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
