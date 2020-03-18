Robert C. Blake, 84, of Fredericksburg died Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital. He was a lifelong member of Berea Baptist Church; a 1954 graduate of Stafford High School and had served in the U.S. Army Reserves. He retired from NSWC, Dahlgren and continued working part-time at Manheim Fredericksburg Auto Auction. Robert is survived by his sister, Virginia B. Seago of FL; two nephews Christopher L. Blake of Arlington and W. Keith Seago, Jr. (Jana) of FL; a niece Diane S. Laczko of NC; numerous great-nieces and nephews; and cousins, including Carroll Blake (Linda), Roger Chartters (Eileen), Mike Blake (Lianne), Elaine Garrison (Bobby), Ray Blake, Scott Blake, Stewart Blake, Chance Chartters, and Stephen Chartters (Annette). He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Norman Blake; his brother, James C. Blake and his wife, Jacqueline; and a dear aunt, Ella M. Chartters. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 21 at Berea Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Berea Baptist Church, 28 Fleet Rd. Fredericksburg, VA 22406. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.