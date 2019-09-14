Cpl. James Rollings "JR" Blakley, 39, of Henrico County, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. James proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps as a 0311 Infantry Rifleman. He was assigned to the 2-8, 1st platoon Echo Company and served in Iraq and the Persian Gulf. James was a graduate of Spotsylvania High School and ECPI University, where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Electronic Engineering Technology. The loves of his life were his daughter, Adelynn Grace, the U.S. Marine Corps, and the sport of baseball. He was a devoted New York Yankees fan. Survivors include his daughter, Adelynn Grace; parents Debi "Hodgson" and Jimmie Blakley; brother Russell Edward; and grandparents Harry and Betty Hodgson. James is now with his brothers who died in battle. A graveside service will be held at noon on Friday, September 20 in Quantico National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Semper Fi Fund at www.semperfi.org. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.