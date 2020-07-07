Martha Ernestine Blakley, 58, of King George, died Friday, July, 3, 2020, in Fredericksburg. Martha worked as a heavy equipment operator for Emmanuel Tire of Virginia, Inc. She was an avid animal lover who put the care of her animals first in her life. She had a wonderful sense of humor and many friends. Marty showed her love for family and friends by cooking delicious meals and desserts. She was very generous and loved the outdoors, working hard all her life. She is survived by her sister Bonny Newton, nieces Kim Madison (Calvin Lee) and Kaylan Maxey (Dennis), nephews Chip Blakley (Jen) and Beau Price (Deanna), 5 great nieces and 8 great nephews, aunts, uncles, close cousins, her best friend, Dale Williams, and Gracie, the Australian Shepard who was always by her side. She was predeceased by her parents, Bill and Shiney Blakley, and her brothers, Billy and Matt. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Storke Funeral Home in King George with a service at 2:00 p.m. Interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Fredericksburg will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hope Reins Ranch, PO Box 277, King George, VA 22485 or Leap of Faith Equine Ranch, Fleming, GA. (www.leapoffaithequinerescue.org). Condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.
