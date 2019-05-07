Southern tradition holds that a lady knows when to leave a room. On May 5, 2019, one such lady, Bobbie Mooney Blalock, departed this world. With this leaving, a family celebrates the life of a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Luncheon companions from her retirement years will recall hearing stories of a girl raised on a tobacco farm in Roxboro, N.C. For over forty years students in Stafford County and other school systems learned where to properly place that comma, how to write an essay, or even a life lesson. However, lunch is done and school is finished. Whether Bobbie met you in a classroom, a local eatery, or a social event, you will no doubt remember her gentility, her hospitality, and her fiery spirit. So, with the dignity of a true Southern lady, Bobbie leaves us with all lessons learned. Bobbie was born in Roxboro, N.C. on September 24, 1936, and she earned her English degree from East Carolina University and a master's degree in Library Science from the University of Virginia. In August 1967 Bobbie and her family moved from South Boston, VA to Fredericksburg when her husband, the late Earl Blalock, was hired by the city school system. Bobbie taught English at Gayle Middle School and Stafford High School. Upon her retirement she practiced her love of flower gardening and volunteered with the Historic Fredericksburg Foundation Incorporated. Bobbie is pre-deceased by her mother and father, John Wesley and Sue Betty Mooney, and brother Hugh. She is survived by her brother Erval (Jo) of Roxboro; her daughters Susan Mann (Mike) of Midlothian, and Mignon Osmer of Cutchogue, N.Y., and son, Tom Blalock (Lauren) of Fredericksburg; grandchildren Chad, Mallory, Mikayla, Kate, Trip, and Connor; and great-grandchildren Ezra and Bodhi. A number of nieces and nephews also survive. The family would also like to thank Barbara Donald and Alisa Doggett for providing comfort and care. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 8, from 12 to 2 at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home Chapel with services beginning at 2. Burial will follow from 3 to 4 at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Jesse Booth will preside. The family invites Bobbie's friends to celebrate her life with them as their guests at the Happy Clam restaurant in Fredericksburg from 4 to 6.