It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our loved one, Elizabeth "Granny Beth" Blankenbaker, who passed away on Tuesday, July 9 at Our Father's House Christian Home, Culpeper, Va. Beth was born on April 26, 1924. She was 95 years of age at the time of her passing. Beth was a lifetime long resident of Spotsylvania County and member of Mt. Olive Pentecostal Holiness Church. She lived a life that was dedicated to serving the Lord and telling others of the love of Jesus. She loved family gatherings, cooking and making family & friends happy. We find joy that she is now resting in God's loving arms. Beth is survived by her son, Larry Blankenbaker (Tammy); grandchildren, Brian Proctor, Mark Proctor (Erin), Victoria Aylor (Lucas); great-grandchildren, Mikayla Proctor, Gabriel Proctor, Amy Aylor and Sarah Aylor. Beth is preceded in death by her husband, James N. Blankenbaker; her parents, Jasper and Carrie Chewning; her brothers William Chewning and Raymond Chewning; sisters, Sarah Eley, Fannie Pritchett, Edna Blankenbaker, Anna Johnson and Christine Heflin. There will be a visitation for Beth from 10:30-12 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Johnson Funeral Home, Locust Grove, with a celebration of life service to begin at 12 p.m. Interment will be held at Laurel Hill Memorial Park, Spotsylvania. Reverend Marvin McDaniel will officiate with the following pallbearers: Eugene Blankenbaker, David Berry, Josh Berry, Wallace Wolfrey, Ray Chewning and Lucas Aylor. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mt. Olive Pentecostal Holiness Church, 15300 Spotswood Furnace Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22407. Online guestbook available at johnsoncares.com.