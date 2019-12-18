Harold Paul Blaze, 73, of Ruther Glen passed away on December 14, 2019 at his residence. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Evelyn Blaze; two daughters, Shantay Blaze Henderson and Latoya Blaze; two brothers and three sisters. Visitation will be Friday, December 20 at Cedell Brooks Funeral Home, Port Royal, from 6-8 pm. The family will receive friends from 7-8 pm. The funeral service will be Saturday, December 21 at Ebenezer Baptist Church, Supply, at 12:00 pm. Remains can be viewed one hour prior to the service. Guestbook available at brooksfuneralhome.com.