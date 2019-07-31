Ralph Douglas Block, 78, of Fredericksburg passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019 at his home. Mr. Block was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed working on cars, watching boxing, and spending time with his family. Survivors include his wife, Effie; his son, Ralph; his grandchildren, Braeden and Caleb; his sister, Christine Usher; and numerous nieces and nephews. A service will be held at noon Monday, August 5, 2019 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. The family wishes to express a special thank you to Carolina and Bonnie. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.