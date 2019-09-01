Sharon Lynn (Neville) Boggess, GySgt (USMC Veteran), of Onslow County, NC passed away peacefully with her daughter by her side on August 6, 2019 in Fredericksburg, VA, at the age of 63. Sharon served honorably in the USMC for 16 years before being medically retired, after which she earned her degree, became a teacher and also a successful entrepreneur. Above all else, being a Nana to her grandchildren was her proudest achievement. She is survived by her ex-husband MGySgt Robert Q. Boggess (USMC Ret.) and their daughter Michelle L. (Boggess) Kucirka; her son in law Maj. David M. Kucirka (USMC); and three grandchildren Lorelai, Michael, and Hailey, who will miss her dearly. She is also survived by a son Jonathan S.; grandson Braedynn S.; four siblings; and extended family members. She was laid to rest at Quantico National Cemetery in Stafford, VA, on August 30 surrounded by loved ones. In lieu of flowers, she asked that donations be made in her honor to the Disabled American Veterans Organization. Online guest book at covenantfuneralservice.com.