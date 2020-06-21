Steven C. Boldt, 57, of Fredericksburg passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Capital Care Hospice Adler Center after a courageous battle with cancer. He was a loving husband, brother, uncle and friend. Mr. Boldt was a United States Marine Corps Retired Master Sergeant. He was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Stafford, American Legion Post 290, Stafford and he was a lifelong member of Disabled American Veterans. He loved sports, reading, camping and his dogs. Survivors include his wife of over 30 years, Michele Boldt; sisters Susan Herding (Robert), and Karen Dufault (Arnold); brother Craig Boldt (Nancy); and many loved nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He is preceded by death by his parents Edward and Mavis Boldt. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
