Johnny Lee Bond, Jr., 63, of Norfolk, Virginia, entered eternal rest on March 8, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memories stepdaughter Mahogany Jeffers; three brothers, Lorenzo Bond, Pastor Carlton (wife, Pastor Vickie) Bond, and Patrick (Selena) Bond; four sisters, Veronica Overby (Gerald), Rosalind Alexander (Walter), Loraine Bond, and Kristin Parker. A viewing will be held on Sunday, March 15, from 5 to 7 p.m. at A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home, 200 Butternut Drive, Fredericksburg, VA. The funeral service will be Monday, March 16, at 11 a.m. with viewing at 10.