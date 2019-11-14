Laura A. Bonner, 64, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital. Laura was fond of dog rescuing, enjoyed volunteering, and liked to go shopping. She loved being at the beach, as well as spending time with family and friends. Survivors include her husband, Edward Bonner; children Jennifer Cooper, Jeremy Egan, Jason Egan, Justin Egan, and Jared Egan; grandchildren Katrina Brill, Brooke Egan, Hailey Egan, Hannah Egan, Colton Egan, Tamberlynn Egan, Sarah Egan, Madeline Cole, Alyssa Cooper, and Addison Dyer; and siblings Wayne Shirley and Elaine Farrar. She was preceded in death by her mother, Anita Shirley and father Edward Shirley. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, November 18 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, November 19 at the funeral home Chapel. Interment will be private at a later date in Quantico National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org or to Second Chance Dog Rescue of Stafford at www.secondchancedog.com Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.