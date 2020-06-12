Roosevelt Boone, 79, formerly of Caroline County, VA passed away on June 4, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas. Preceded in death by parents Frizell Boone and Blanche Brown Boone. Roosevelt graduated from Union High School in 1961, and then joined the United States Air Force. He retired from Bell Helicopter of Hurst, Texas with forty-seven years of service. Roosevelt leaves to cherish his memory: his loving and devoted wife Barbara Boone of fifty-five years; two sons, Daryl Boone (Shannon) of Texas and Derrick Boone (Shalana) of Louisiana; one daughter, Karen Boone of Texas; Five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; one sister, Helen Sizer (Sonny) of Virginia.
