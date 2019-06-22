Larry A. Booth, III, 21, of Spotsylvania County passed away Monday, June 17, 2019. Larry was like a shining star and his smile was the brightest and most comforting thing. He was stubborn and lived to the fullest. He believed no one could stop you from fulfilling your dreams. He will be loved and missed by all of us. There are no words that can describe the sorrow and loss in our souls. The aching is endless and empty and he will be loved and missed for eternity. Survivors include his parents, Melissa and Larry Booth, II; siblings Dalton A. Booth and Harley A. Booth; companion Kayla Jones; daughter Anastasia Booth; paternal grandparents Larry and Debra Booth; maternal grandparents Steve and Barbara Bryant; paternal great-grandmother Carol Lott; maternal great-grandmother Maybelle Elizabeth Carter; cousin Tony Brookeman; best friends Tyler Winston and Troy Weakley; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members, and too many friends to count. A service will be held at 2 P.M. on Saturday, June 22 at Lake Anna Real Estate Group, 5700 Fenton Road, Spotsylvania, VA 22551. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.