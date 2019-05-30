Roy Junior Boswell, 83, of Stafford passed away Monday, May 27, 2019 at his home. Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Elaine K. Boswell; children Roy E. Boswell (Melissa), Tammy Gressly (Don) and Diane Patterson (Jay); 11 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; sister Barbara Samsky; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members. A service will be held at noon on Friday, May 31 at Covenant Funeral Service, Stafford. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Children's National Medical Center, www.childrensnational.org. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
