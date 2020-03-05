Mr. Alfred Francis "Al" Bottke, Jr., 84, of Fredericksburg, peacefully passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020. Al was born on January 10, 1936, in Philadelphia, PA to Edith and Alfred Bottke. In 1968, Al moved to Fredericksburg with his wife, Rosemary. He was the owner of Glass Masters in Fredericksburg for the bulk of his career. He was an avid fisherman and NASCAR fan, and enjoyed spending time with his family. Survivors include his daughters, Barbara Maksimowicz (Michael) of Colonial Beach, and Donna Boutchyard (Larry) of Wanchese, NC; daughter-in-law Lora Bottke of Glen Allen; grandchildren Kristin Romesburg (Jason) of Williamsburg, Kari Button (Leon) of Bay City, TX, Megan Fortune (Caleb) of Wanchese, NC, Mikey Maksimowicz of Williamsburg, Amanda Watkins (Shawn) of Bay City, TX, Derek Boutchyard (Kelly) of Moyock, NC, Kristin Cassell of Glen Allen, and Matthew Cassell of Powhatan; and great-grandchildren Anne Katherine and Owen Romesburg, Jackson Fortune, Noah and Emily Boutchyard, and Charlie Watkins. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosemary Bottke; son Kevin Bottke; and brothers David and Carl Bottke. At his request, there will be no service at this time. He will be dearly missed. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.