Sally F. Boulware,79 of Ruther Glen, VA. entered into eternal rest on Saturday, May 25, 2019. A viewing will be held from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.on Friday, May 31, 2019 at C.W.Edwards Funeral Home,16476 Richmond Turnpike, Bowling Green, Va. 22427. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at St. John Baptist Church, 17080 South River Road Woodford ,VA. 22580 with a viewing one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.Online condolences may be submitted to cwedwardsfuneralhome.com
