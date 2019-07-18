Harry Daniel Boutchyard, Jr., 89, of Spotsylvania County, passed away at his home on Thursday, July 11, 2019. Harry was born in Falmouth and graduated from Falmouth High School. He married Peggy Marie Shelkett in 1950. Harry worked in the Air Force during the Korean War. As a civilian, he taught electronics for the military and worked on military contracts concerning night vision equipment. He is preceded in death by his wife, Peggy and his daughter, Kathy; he is survived by his son, Clayton (Laurie); son-in-law Kevin Robinson; grandsons William (Wendy) and Matthew (Danielle); and grandchildren Morgan, Adam, and Noah. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 20 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Spotsylvania County Fire, Rescue, and EMS Station #6, 5700 General Semmes Rd., Fredericksburg, VA 22407. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.