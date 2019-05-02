Michelle Ann Boutchyard, age 58, of Spotsylvania, VA passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019. She was born on September 16, 1960 the daughter of the late David and Joan Melton. She was preceded in death by her, sister, Cindy Fowler. Survived by her Partner Larry Foster, two daughters Joanne Louise Boutchyard, (Duane Wilson) and Dawn Marie Jones, (Andre Johnson); two grandchildren, Bryant Tyler Jackson and Makenzie Rae Wilson; three sisters, Debra Ball (Wayne Ball), Pam Chambers (Eric Solberg), Cheryl Volz (David Volz); Brother in law Richard Fowler and countless nieces and nephews Michelle was certainly full of life. A jack of all trades, she could sell and do anything. Determined, strong willed, and loved by many she lived her 58 years fearless and on her own terms. A couple bouts with cancer slowed her down but her will lived on. She was the strength for her family and the shelter many needed. Taken too soon but only the best are. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00pm Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg where funeral services will be held at 11:00am Monday, May 6, 2019 with Rev. Ron Bryant officiating. Interment will follow at Laurel Hill. Condolences may be sent to www.mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com