Charles Ryland "Chuck" Bowie, 89 of King George, passed away at his residence on Saturday June 13, 2020. A graduate of Fork Union Military Academy, he served 2 years in the Marine Corps then attended VPI. He owned/operated the Fairview Beach Marina for the last 42 years. He is survived by his wife, Janet; son, Charles "Ry" Bowie; step-son Michael Brandt; step-daughter Dana Casner; sister, Virginia Cary Brooks and 4 grandchildren: Mason, Madison, Lindsey and Shelby. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, June 25th from 6-8:00 pm (rain date, Thursday, July 2nd) at Rick's on the River Restaurant, Fairview Beach. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name for the Erosion Fund at Fairview Beach Residents Association, PO Box 183, King George, VA 22485. Online condolences may be sent at www.mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com
Funeral Homes
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services All Saxon staff will be wearing masks and we need shoppers to wear a mask too. Social distancing wi…
540-940-8932
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Free Same Day Delivery! We are open virtually, although our brick and mortar is not open to the pub…
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Specific steps we have taken to protect our staff and customers:Daily disinfecting of shop includin…
540-371-2433
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services No contact delivery, curbside pickup
540-720-0748
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
540-371-4509
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are open for local deliveries and curbside pick up.
540-373-4421
We offer curbside service, pickup and drop off.Love is not canceled! Birthdays, anniversaries and special occasions continue. We're here for …
540-693-7601
We are staffed with Certified Gift Designers, guaranteeing our customers a perfectly assembled gift basket with each and every order. We are…
540-720-5040
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are offering free delivery for all deliveries in the Stafford area. We are also offering curbsid…