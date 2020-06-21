Charles Ryland "Chuck" Bowie, 89 of King George, passed away at his residence on Saturday June 13, 2020. A graduate of Fork Union Military Academy, he served 2 years in the Marine Corps then attended VPI. He owned/operated the Fairview Beach Marina for the last 42 years. He is survived by his wife, Janet; son, Charles "Ry" Bowie; step-son Michael Brandt; step-daughter Dana Casner; sister, Virginia Cary Brooks and 4 grandchildren: Mason, Madison, Lindsey and Shelby. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, June 25th from 6-8:00 pm (rain date, Thursday, July 2nd) at Rick's on the River Restaurant, Fairview Beach. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name for the Erosion Fund at Fairview Beach Residents Association, PO Box 183, King George, VA 22485. Online condolences may be sent at www.mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com