Nelson Rickey Bowler, 61 of Fredericksburg passed away due to an automobile accident on Monday, September 2, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife Audrey; son, Dontae Bowler; three daughters, Cheyenne Patten, Eureka Wallace, and Charmaine Rather; father, James Bowler; two brothers, Alonzo Bowler and Benjamin Stith; one sister, Angela Delaney; eleven grandchildren; five aunts, one uncle, and numerous, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Julia Stith; daughter, Towonya Jackson; and brother, Walter Bowler. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg from 6-8 pm. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Shiloh Baptist Church New Site at 12:00 pm, with interment to follow in Glen Haven Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com