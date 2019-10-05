Mr. Thomas Paul Bowling, Jr. of Nathalie, VA passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the age of 78. He was born in Baltimore, MD on July 25, 1941. Thomas retired as a manager with Frito-Lay with over 34 years of employment. He lived a simple life, loving the outdoors; including yard work, gardening and his tractor. Also, he leaves behind his special pet, "Puffy". Thomas was a veteran of the United States Army, serving for 4 years. Leaving to cherish his memories are sons; Michael Anthony Goldsmith, Thomas Paul Bowling,III, and Eric Andrew Bowling; daughter, Lisa Anne Hill; his lifetime partner, Joni Dobbs and other family members and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, John Francis Goldsmith. Services for Thomas Paul Bowling, Jr. will be private. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.brookslyon.com. The family is being served by Brooks Lyon Funeral and Cremation Services, 115 Main Street, South Boston, VA.