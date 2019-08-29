Linda Howell Bowling, 71, of Ruther Glen passed away Aug. 27, 2019 in her home, surrounded by her family and friends, after a long battle with cancer. She is the daughter of the late Millard Clinton Howell and Margaret Ann Howell. She is now with her husband, Donald Bowling. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Wayne, Claude, and Larry Howell. She was a loving mother to Connie L. Bero, Joey Pavie, Monica Booth (Sammie), Bret A. Bowling (Brandy), Kimberley Johnson, Missy Gentry (Mike) and Kathy Bowling; a brother, Kenneth R. Howell, seventeen grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren and a very special niece, Christina Blackman (Johnny). A funeral service will be held 2 PM Sat. Aug. 31, 2019 in the chapel of Storke Funeral Home, Bowling Green. The family will receive friends 6-8 PM Fri. Aug. 30, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Hayes-Hockaday Cemetery at Marye. Sign register book online www.storkefuneralhome.com.