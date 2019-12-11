Mrs. Bowman was born, October 21, 1926, in Harrisonburg, and was the daughter of the late Herbert and Halsie Curry Smallwood. On January 17, 1947, she married Harry Franklin Bowman, who preceded her in death on April 27, 1998. In addition to her parents and husband, Opal was preceded in death by her daughter, Penny Bowman; brothers, James W. Smallwood and Herbert G. Smallwood, Jr.; foster daughter, Barbara Shenk and foster son, Robert T. Howell Opal was considered a domestic engineer, devoting herself to family, faith and cooking. She often assisted her husband with the family business, Bowman Bag Company, and was a member of St. Jacob's-Spaders Lutheran Church. Surviving are her son, Chris F. Bowman and wife, Terri, of Elkton; daughters, Eva Coffey and husband, Don, of Harrisonburg and Donna Gallatin and husband, David, of King George, VA; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Also surviving are friends and staff at Bellair at Stoneport, where she had resided for the past eleven months. A memorial gathering will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019, at St. Jacob's-Spaders Church Community Center, 3555 Spaders Church Road, Mount Crawford. Honoring her wishes, a private interment will be at Woodbine Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to SWAG Ministries, 1692 Third Street, King George, VA 22485. Condolences are welcome at kygers.com