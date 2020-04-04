Karlene Bernier Brabant of King George, Virginia, passed away on April 2, 2020 at the age of 84. She was an RN and had been a private duty nurse for John Lee Pratt of Chatham. She was also a Master Gardener. She gave to her community often. She will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew her. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Norman; her five children, Darlene (Tom), Larry (Shawn), Mark, Wilfred (Jeena) and Sheila; her five grandchildren, Jessica (Brian), Kayla, Kara, Michael and Stephanie; her great-grandson, Brock; her sisters, Sandra (Frank) and Gwenneth (Edward), and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alex and Erma Bernier of Exeter, New Hampshire; and her sister, Sheila. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a charity of your choice. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Online guest book is available www.storkefuneralhome.com.
