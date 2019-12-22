Denise Marie Marinelli Bradford, 71, of Ruther Glen passed away at her home surrounded by her family, Thursday, December 19, 2019. Born in Virginia, she was the widow of Bruce E. Bradford. She was a member of Rehoboth United Methodist Church where she had served as secretary and participated in many activities. She loved her church and loved doing arts and crafts. She is survived by her two children, Kellie Rogers and Scott Bradford; four grandchildren, Alise Rogers, Darren Rogers, Aiden Bradford and Kelsey Sheward; and a great grandson, Wyatt Rogers. She was the oldest of 7 children. She is survived by all of her siblings, Clifford Marinelli, Linda Lovitt, Debbie Newburn, Robin Gerloff, Margaret Marinelli and Ed Marinelli; many nieces, nephews and cousins. A funeral service will be held 2 pm Monday December 23, 2019 at Rehoboth UMC, Partlow Road, Beaverdam 23015 with Rev. Chris Watson officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Hematology-Oncology, 4501 Empire Court, Fredericksburg, VA 22408. Sign register book online www.storkefuneralhome.com.
