Charles Lewis Bradley, Sr., 77, of Fredericksburg passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital. He is survived by his granddaughter, Brandy Bradley; four brothers, Frank Bradley, Joseph Bradley, Donald Bradley, and Billy Limmerick; and a sister, Barbara Embrey. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Mae Bradley; and son, Charles L. Bradley, Jr. A private service will be held on Monday, June 15 at Covenant Funeral Service Chapel, Fredericksburg. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.

