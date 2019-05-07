Mary Elizabeth Brady, 80, of Spotsylvania County passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019. Survivors include her husband, Allan J. Brady; children Maryanne Ashworth (Jim), Michele Jones, Cheryl Wilson (Harold), Michael Brady (Stephanie) and Karen Rock (Brad); 12 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary Simpson, daughter, Theresa Brady, and sister, Helen Charlesworth. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 9 at St. Mary Catholic Church. Interment will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 10 in Quantico National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online guest book at covenantfuneralservice.com.